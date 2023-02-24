A celebration of Zak Dewhirst’s life will take place at Halifax Minster on Friday, March 24 at 1.30pm.

A wake will then be held at King Cross Park RLFC on Upper Kingston Street in Halifax.

King Cross Park RLFC has said: “Please wear respectful clothing for the church service.

Zak Dewhirst

"For the celebration at the rugby club, where appropriate please feel free to wear T-shirts, shorts and flip-flops in memory of this wonderful man.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Zak since his death earlier this month.

The 27-year-old was a well-known rugby player and coach, having been a reserve player for Halifax Panthers and the coach of the club’s wheelchair rugby league team.

He also played for King Cross Park RLFC and was a coach for Calderdale Community Coaching Trust.

An online fundraiser was launched to cover Zak’s funeral costs and has collected more than £13,000 so far.

A tribute from organiser Simon Lumb from King Cross Park RLFC on the page says Zak was “a beautiful human being and a friend to all”.

He said: “There are no words to do justice to what this loss means to his family, his friends, the rugby club and the wider rugby community.

"Zak was a force of nature with his infectious personality which was memorable regardless of who he was speaking to.

"Zak was always a better friend and made the world around him a better place to live in and his loss will leave a hole which could never be filled.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zakdewhirst

