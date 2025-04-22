Funeral announced for former Halifax taxi operator known to many through her work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Funeral details have been announced for a woman known to many through her work as a Halifax taxi operator.

Rita Brooks worked for Ziggys Metro Cars, based at Wards End in Halifax town centre.

Emotions Funeral Service has said the funeral will take place at Park Wood Crematorium in Elland on Wednesday, May 7 at 10.30am.

Family flowers only but donations can be made in lieu to Marie Curie.

All enquiries can be made by calling Emotions Funeral Service on 01422 345472.