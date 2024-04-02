Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Part of Bairstow Lane is still closed off after subsidence occurred back in September, which was covered at the time by the Courier.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, said: “Bairstow Lane in Sowerby Bridge remains closed, due to disturbance to the carriageway on land adjacent to Stonecroft Mount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Council took immediate action, and after monitoring revealed the continued movement of the carriageway, engineering works were performed to prevent further deterioration. The Council’s quick action, in partnership with utility providers ensured the continued service of the many important utilities which are present in the road, including a large gas pipe, a water main supplying many homes in Sowerby Bridge, sewer pipes and telecoms services.

Bairstow Lane, Sowerby Bridge

“Work has continued to monitor the ground and form a plan of action to enable the road to reopen and to protect the services which may be affected by the disturbance to the road.

“Original plans for repair, in partnership with the adjacent developer, have been complicated by bad weather, which has caused accelerated movement to the carriageway. As a result, further and more extensive remedial work is now required.

“The works to be undertaken at Bairstow Lane are significant, including earth profiling, the installation of foundation works and the use of specialist rock boring equipment. As a result of the prompt initial response to the situation and collaborative efforts made by the Council and utility providers, the future costs and construction timescales will be substantially reduced. We are hoping to complete works before the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad