GALLERY: 12 pictures as Halifax Junior Parkrun celebrates first anniversary with Halloween party
The Junior Parkrun at People’s Park in Halifax celebrated its first anniversary with a spooktacular event.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:00 GMT
The 2k run saw its participants dress up in their best Halloween outfits for a party.
Over the past 12 months 396 children have completed the course 2342 times, and 183 people have given up their time to volunteer.
The parkrun takes place every Sunday at 9am in People’s Park, Halifax, and is for four to14 year olds.
