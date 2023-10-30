GALLERY: 12 pictures as Halifax Junior Parkrun celebrates first anniversary with Halloween party

The Junior Parkrun at People’s Park in Halifax celebrated its first anniversary with a spooktacular event.

The 2k run saw its participants dress up in their best Halloween outfits for a party.

Over the past 12 months 396 children have completed the course 2342 times, and 183 people have given up their time to volunteer.

The parkrun takes place every Sunday at 9am in People’s Park, Halifax, and is for four to14 year olds.

