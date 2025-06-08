Gary Neville: England and Manchester United football legend spotted in Halifax enjoying 'a quick bowl of pasta'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jun 2025, 07:45 BST

Visitors to a Halifax restaurant yesterday may have seen a very familiar face.

Football legend Gary Neville was in the town enjoying “a quick bowl of pasta”.

Mediterranean restaurant Ricci’s Place, on Crossley Street in the town centre, posted that the former player and manager – who is now a well-known pundit - had visited.

"So nice to have Gary Neville drop by for a quick bowl of pasta this afternoon,” they said.

Gary Neville with one of the team at Ricci's Place in HalifaxGary Neville with one of the team at Ricci's Place in Halifax
Gary Neville with one of the team at Ricci's Place in Halifax

"Thanks for visiting and being so complimentary, it was a pleasure!”

Some people on social media have been speculating whether Gary was in Halifax to see James at The Piece Hall.

One even suggested he could have been interviewing for the FC Halifax Town manager job!

As a player, he is one of the most decorated English and European footballers of all time.

He played for Manchester United and England and was assistant manager for England.

He was also best man at David and Victoria Beckham’s wedding.

