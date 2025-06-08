Visitors to a Halifax restaurant yesterday may have seen a very familiar face.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football legend Gary Neville was in the town enjoying “a quick bowl of pasta”.

Mediterranean restaurant Ricci’s Place, on Crossley Street in the town centre, posted that the former player and manager – who is now a well-known pundit - had visited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So nice to have Gary Neville drop by for a quick bowl of pasta this afternoon,” they said.

Gary Neville with one of the team at Ricci's Place in Halifax

"Thanks for visiting and being so complimentary, it was a pleasure!”

Some people on social media have been speculating whether Gary was in Halifax to see James at The Piece Hall.

One even suggested he could have been interviewing for the FC Halifax Town manager job!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a player, he is one of the most decorated English and European footballers of all time.

He played for Manchester United and England and was assistant manager for England.

He was also best man at David and Victoria Beckham’s wedding.