GB Paratriathlete announced for Calderdale charity bike ride

Rhys Jones

Rhys is visually impaired and competes in triathlon globally with a sighted guide. Recent successes include being placed third in the Alhambra World Cup in October and second in last month’s British Paraduathlon Championships.

Rhys and his guide Dave Williams will take to their tandem during the 270 mile challenge in September as around 200 riders make their way from Hull to Elland. The event is raising money for Overgate Hospice, homeless charity Happy Days and FC Halifax Town Foundation.

Rhys has strong connections with Calderdale. As a consultant psychiatrist specialising in adult eating disorders, he was part of the team that set up the CONNECT West Yorkshire Adult Eating Disorders Service in Halifax. His wife, Sarah, founded Full Circle Funerals in Skircoat Green, one of the key sponsors of the Big Ride Home.

Rhys said: “Both Sarah and I work closely with a lot of third sector organisations in the Halifax area and see first hand the incredible work they do to change people’s outcomes.

“When I heard about the Big Ride Home and the fact that it is raising money for three very worthwhile local causes, I really wanted to get involved to support the charities and the riders as they make their final push for home.”

Dave Fawcett of Happydays, said: “This is a fantastic boost for the Big Ride Home and we’re thrilled to have a GB paratriathlete with us on the final stage of our gruelling journey.

“We hope this will give people even more of a reason to get involved and sign up to take part and help the charities we’re supporting.

“The Big Ride Home is all about challenge, charity and camaraderie and the atmosphere when we arrive back in Halifax having achieved our goal will be absolutely incredible.”