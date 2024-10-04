Genius boy age 9 passes levels 1,2 and 3 in 9 months

Nine year old Huw Jones gets his level 1, 2 and 3 qualification within 10 months. This is the equivalent to a GCSE and A level. He is also currently working towards 2 more level 3s at this time with an aim to have 3 x A level equivalent qualifications done by the time he finished primary school.

Huw Jones aged 9 from Barkisland started a coding class in December 2023. By September 2024 he had not just passed his level 1 and 2 ( equivalent to GCSE standard, but also his level 3 diploma ( A level standard) in game design and development. Huw Jones aged 9 is currently in the middle of studying 2 more level 3 subjects in 3D animation and Artificial intelligence with an aim to have received 3 A level equivalents before he leaves primary school. Huw struggled to cope after his parents split up and threw himself into his studies. His drive and determination has shown that no matter what life throws at you , with the right attitude you can overcome anything. Huw says that one day he’d like to make a difference in the world. He is interested in space and the design and coding of space craft. Huw is a junior member of the European space agency. Huw speaks fluently in English and Welsh and is a member of the old crossleyans rugby team at Saville park.