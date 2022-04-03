Gentleman Jack creator Sally Wainwright pays tribute to Anne Lister at Halifax's Piece Hall

The creator of the hugely popular TV drama Gentleman Jack was among those paying tribute to the Halifax heroine this morning.

Piece Hall Trust Chief Executive Officer Nicky Chance-Thompson and High Sheriff of West Yorkshire Clive Lloyd joined her there, along with dozens of Anne Lister fans.

Gentleman Jack stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle also sent bouquets and messages to The Piece Hall, where an Anne Lister statue was unveiled last year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers were laid at The Piece Hall where there is a statue of Anne Lister

Today marks Anne Lister's 231st birthday and hundreds of people are flocking to Calderdale for a week of events to celebrate the Halifax icon.

Sally gave a speech about the heroine and a campaign to establish exactly where at Halifax Minster her grave is.

Chief Executive Officer of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance-Thompson at the ceremony this morning

Sally Wainwright pays tribute to Anne Lister at The Piece Hall