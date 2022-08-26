Gentleman Jack: New tribute created in Halifax for Anne Lister who inspired hit TV show

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of all-female traditional stone specialists is working on the tribute to the diarist, industrialist and landowner whose controversial life inspired the global hit series Gentleman Jack.

Natural stone supplier Traditional Stone is working with the team of six from the Women’s International Stone Alliance (WISA), which includes traditional stone specialists from Italy, Ireland, the UK and USA.

The month-long project will see the creation of three monoliths connected by dry stone walls, complete with carvings.

The Women's International Stone Alliance, working on the site at Shibden Hall

Ten tonnes of stone will be used for the three monoliths, along with coping stones and carving stone donated by Wakefield-based Traditional Stone, plus 10 tonnes of building stone will be used for the dry stone walls donated by Simon Lumb. Calderdale Council is supporting the project by transporting the stone to Shibden Hall and preparing the site.

The monument has been designed by David Griffiths to reflect the strength of Anne Lister and her love of landscapes and the mining industry. The carvings include an extract from her diaries, both in her original code and a translated version.

Project leader Emma Knowles said: “There are so few women working in the stone industry and this is why we want to do everything we can to encourage more to get involved and support them through our network.

"We are thrilled to have been invited to create the new monument at Shibden Hall to celebrate Anne Lister, who wasn’t afraid to challenge convention and show that women can excel in male-dominated professions.”