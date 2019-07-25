Gentleman Jack theme revealed for Shibden Dog Day

Dogs in top hats and regency attire will be on show at this year's Shibden Dog Day.

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District branch are holding their annual event on Saturday July 27 running from 12-4pm in Shibden Park.

All families and four-legged companions are invited to take part in their 12 class fun dog show, enjoy doggy ‘pawty’ games and peruse a wonderful variety of stalls and games to suit all.

This year the branch are introducing a brand new dog show class – ‘Top Hat Top Dog!”.

In celebration of the recent success of the Halifax-based drama Gentleman Jack, the branch hope to see which dog will look best in an Anne Lister-esque top hat, with top hats provided on the day.

Fay Gibbons, Events Coordinator said “We’re really excited to be back at Shibden Park once again with our annual fun dog show and we think the ‘Top Hat – Top Dog’ class will be a really fun element for our attendees and a great celebration of this beautiful Halifax park and it’s incredible history’.

Classes cost just £1.50 and the schedule includes other favourite classes such as ‘waggiest tail’, ‘puppy love’ and ‘best junior handler’ – meaning there is something to suit all breeds and ages.

The local RSPCA branch, which is self funded, is hoping to raise crucial funds for their Wade Street Animal Centre and all of the animals in their care, whilst also raising awareness of the welfare work they do in the Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and district areas.