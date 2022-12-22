The social supermarket, based on Market Street, is a registered charitable organisation invented by Tehmina Parekh, Saria Tahir, her brother Ashraf Hussain, and other trustees, after being inspired by the town’s “amazing” two food banks.

Mainly an online service, members can pay as little as £3 for 20 items from a shopping list of more than 100 products - including a range of foods and household essentials - which is then collected in person on a Saturday.

Tehmina said: “It was an idea conceived by friends in February as we could see that the cost of living was skyrocketing.

Building Bridges Food Hub, Brighouse. Trustees Saria Tahir, left and Ash Hussain, right, with volunteer John Olsen, centre.

"The price of every daily staples has gone up. That’s how this all started. Me and my friends thought we had to do something.

“We approached the local food bank to see how we could help.

"We were really keen not to duplicate the amazing work that they’re doing and it was one of them that suggested the model of a social supermarket, so we looked into it and made a commitment to say we will make this work.

“We bought all the products and set up a website and then on August 28 we had our opening event at the Brighouse Artisan Market.

Inside the Building Bridges Food Hub in Brighouse.

“We set up a stall, gave out fliers and did a lot of bucket shaking. The community in Brighouse was amazing, they donated a lot of money.

"We appealed for volunteers and we got a lot of interest. We also met people who need our service and it certainly spread the word.

“Since then, people have been ordering their shopping online and have been picking it up every Saturday. We have distributed over 200 baskets of shopping since we opened and the numbers go up every week.”

On the special Christmas Day event, which sees hot food being served between noon and 3pm, Tehmina said: “It is a gesture of community spirit in Brighouse to those in need in our local community.

Volunteer John Olsen, left, with Building Bridges Food Hub member Mark James.

"There are people who need a hot meal and a smiley face. We need to do something to help our neighbours. These are our neighbours in Brighouse.

“It is not a Christmas lunch as such, but hot food to take away.”

The charity relies on the help of volunteers – including John, Hazel and James Olsen, and Rebecca Walker-Barlow – and donations of food and money to continue to help families and individuals affected by the cost of living crisis and Tehmina admitted the current economic situation has tugged on her heart strings.

“Seeing the levels of deprivation right in front of us, you see the impact it is having on people’s mental health and well-being. That is a big motivator for us.

Building Bridges Food Hub, Brighouse.

"It is dire out there. It does tug on your heart strings.

“There are three essential features that splash up in my mind about what we do. One, we are there as a support. Two, our members have dignity and three, our members should have choice.”

For more information on registering as a member, making a donation or enquiring to become a volunteer, visit: buildingbridgesfoodhub.co.uk