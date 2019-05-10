Ghost hunting group spots 'unexplainable' sighting in Todmorden churchyard - can you see mysterious figure?

A group of ghost hunters spotted an 'unexplainable' sighting while carrying out an investigation in a churchyard in Todmorden.

Gatekeepers Paranormal, a ghost hunting group based in Leeds, visited Todmorden Unitarian Church on April 20.

Rob Pyke, who runs the group, said: "One of our guests on the night captured something which we have been unable to debunk as anything but ‘unexplainable’.

"After researching the history behind the church, John Junior Fielding was one of the church’s founding brothers, and we saw certain similarities with the sunken eyes.

"This however is our own view, and something which readers may not necessarily see the same."

Rob added that on a previous investigation at the church, guests reported being "physically scratched".

Share your stories of ghost sightings in Calderdale - email newsdesk@halifaxcourier,co.uk