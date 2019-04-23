Giant 22 foot baby pictures from the Piece Hall in Halifax showcase Zara production success

The world premiere of ZARA was showcased over Easter and was the creation of two of the UK’s leading arts organisations – Mind the Gap theatre company and outdoor arts specialists, Walk the Plank. Telling a story of a mother and child against the world, ZARA had a cast of over 100 actors, an army tank, cherry pickers and 4x4s; 3D illuminations were also projected on to the heritage building.

Actors perform the outdoor theatre production ZARA, around a giant mechanical moving baby named Eva, at the Piece Hall in Halifax

