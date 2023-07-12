News you can trust since 1853
Girl, 9, who was hit by car in King Cross in Halifax on Saturday has now died

A little girl who was hit by a car in Halifax has now died.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST- 1 min read

The nine-year-old was hit as she crossed King Cross Street, near People’s Park, on Saturday morning.

She was rushed to hospital and was still critically ill on Monday but police announced this morning that she has tragically died.

A spokesperson said: “We would ask that people are respectful of the family’s privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Police shut the road for several hours after the accidentPolice shut the road for several hours after the accident
The girl was crossing the road with an adult at a pedestrian crossing on King Cross Street near the junction with Park Road when she was hit by a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which happened shortly after 11am.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 53-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact police using 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 715 of July 8.

