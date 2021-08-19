The team of 10 volunteers that work on Tuel Lane Lock in Sowerby Bridge were presented with the prestigious British Marine Lock Keeper of the Year Award.
Here is quick picture tour around the lock and facts about the structure.
1.
Tuel Lane Lock on the Rochdale Canal in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, is one of the UK's most remarkable locks
Photo: Canal & River Trust / Stephen Garnett
2.
The lock lowers and raises boats almost 20ft (6m) as they make their journeys over the Pennines.
3.
Unusually, because of the depth of the lock and its proximity to a canal tunnel, the public are not allowed to operate the lock mechanisms themselves.
4.
Instead, the award winning lock keepers helps crews to negotiate the gates
Photo: Canal & River Trust / Stephen Garnett