Cath Munn volunteer lock keeper at Tuel Lane Lock in Sowerby Bridge

Go inside the UK's deepest lock which is right here in Calderdale

Did you know that the UK's deepest lock is here in Calderdale?

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 3:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 19th August 2021, 3:16 pm

The team of 10 volunteers that work on Tuel Lane Lock in Sowerby Bridge were presented with the prestigious British Marine Lock Keeper of the Year Award.

Here is quick picture tour around the lock and facts about the structure. To read more about the volunteers' award click here

1.

Tuel Lane Lock on the Rochdale Canal in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, is one of the UK's most remarkable locks

Photo: Canal & River Trust / Stephen Garnett

Photo Sales

2.

The lock lowers and raises boats almost 20ft (6m) as they make their journeys over the Pennines.

Photo Sales

3.

Unusually, because of the depth of the lock and its proximity to a canal tunnel, the public are not allowed to operate the lock mechanisms themselves.

Photo Sales

4.

Instead, the award winning lock keepers helps crews to negotiate the gates

Photo: Canal & River Trust / Stephen Garnett

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3