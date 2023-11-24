Housebuilder Barratt Developments have raised over £17,000 for children’s cancer charity Candlelighters at its annual golf day in Halifax.

Sixty-four people took to the course for a competitive game of golf at Halifax West End Golf Club over the summer.

Members of the commercial, land, and technical teams, suppliers, and subcontractors from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West came together to raise over £8,500. This will be matched by Barratt’s Group charity committee, taking the final total to over £17,000 for the charity.

The money raised will support Candlelighters in giving crucial care and support to families affected by childhood cancer. The charity has a longstanding partnership with Barratt and David Wilson Homes, this year celebrating a five-year partnership and raising an impressive £58,325 in that time.

Some of the participants in the golf day

Speaking about the event, Gavin Birch, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, said: “We had a fantastic day raising money for Candlelighters at our annual golf tournament. Our continued partnership with Candlelighters is something we’re extremely proud of so the team is keen to help get stuck in and help in any way they can.

“We want to also say a special thanks to Halifax West End Golf Club for hosting all of the attendees and supporting the event.”

Iain Blackwood Hobbs, partnerships executive at Candlelighters said: “Thank you so much to Barratt Developments Yorkshire West for organising another incredible golf day for Candlelighters.

"£17,000 allows the charity to continue providing vital, practical, emotional, and financial support to so many families in Yorkshire who are sadly affected by childhood cancer.