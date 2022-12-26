Good causes across Calderdale including Halifax school devastated by blaze given more than £2.7m in 2022

The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) is celebrating awarding 355 grants over the last 12 months that totalled £2,780,761.

Those helped include not-for-profit organisations working to support people’s health and wellbeing, reduce poverty and disadvantage, secure housing, reduce carbon footprints, and generally make Calderdale a better place to live.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the foundation, said: “Looking back over the year, it’s great to see the variety of projects that we have awarded grants to that are delivering valuable work making a difference to so many lives.

"From fundraising for Ash Green Primary School and the businesses at Burlees House following devastating fires to funding arts projects and grass roots sports clubs, we have funded projects benefitting everyone from children right through to older people.

“I do want to take this opportunity of thanking Calderdale Council for trusting CFFC with the management of several important grants programmes – it is a demonstration of true partnership in action.

"And I would also like to thank the many people who have given generously through the year to our Climate Emergency Appeal and more recently of Cost-of-Living Appeal.”

CFFC gives give out money collected from donors and income from its invested endowment, as well as from fundraising campaigns.

It also acts as the intermediary to assess and award grants from Government grant programmes via Calderdale Council.

For more information about the foundation, visit https://cffc.co.uk/