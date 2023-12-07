A generous good samartian has come to the rescue of a Calderdale mum and three children facing being homeless at Christmas.

Brighouse-based Focus4Hope made a plea of social media yesterday for help on behalf of the "very vulnerable” family who are being evicted after a rise in their rent.

They said: “For the last week we have been speaking to, supporting and working with a very vulnerable single mum and three kids.

"We were asked to help by school, who didn’t know where to turn.

CEO Louise Reed at Focus4Hope, Brighouse

"Without going into massive detail, this family through no fault of their own find themselves to be homeless this Christmas.

"It has broken our hearts the last few days trying to find an answer to help this family.

"Mum is a private tenant and the landlord has increased the rent so much, knowing mum cannot afford it as a way to evict them.

"Today he instructed court bailiffs to evict the family.

"They now have anywhere between 24 hours and 14 days and will be evicted.

"We have supported mum to engage with all the housing services but this family will now be placed in temporary accommodation this Christmas.

"This will be out of area and simply a hotel room. No cooking facilities, no Christmas tree and no way for kids to spend a Christmas.

"Now we know this is better than on the streets but it doesn’t sit right in our hearts to know this family will be in a hotel with no true Christmas period.

"These children cannot return to school as it’s too far away. They could be waiting a few months to be housed in a place they can rebuild as a home and honestly after hearing mum sob down the phone to me today, I have to post to see if anyone can help?”

The charity were asking for anyone with a place for the family could stay to get in touch and, amazingly, a man has contacted Focus4Hope offering a potential option.

"A special man has rung me and I think we have found somewhere for the family to go,” the charity posted.

"Hopefully this will be the happy ever after for Christmas.”

Focus4Hope helps some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable people.