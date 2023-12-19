Grant a wish for an RSPCA animal spending Christmas in Halifax rescue without a loving home

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford and District Branch is currently experiencing one of their busiest December’s on record.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, the rehoming Centre is doing all it can to care for the ever-increasing number of animals arriving through the doors.

Each year the independently funded animal charity hopes that its Christmas Appeal will encourage the community to grant Christmas wishes for the many cats, dogs and small furries in their care - with this year being no exception.

Fay Gibbons of the local RSPCA centre said: “Our annual Christmas appeal is vital in helping us make the festive season as happy as possible for the animals who sadly don’t have a loving home of their own.

A kitten poses at the centre in Halifax

"It also helps us provide life-saving veterinary treatment, vaccinations, food, medication and much more to our furry residents.

“This year our appeal is more important than ever before. We have never seen such a busy winter season. It’s a daunting prospect for our hard-working Animal Care Team who are doing all they can to ensure we help as many animals as possible.

"You can grant a wish from as little as £1 on our website and every penny raised will directly support our centre.”

To donate to the appeal online visit www.rspcahalifaxhuddersfieldbradford.org.uk/christmas-wish-appeal-2023 or www.justgiving.com/campaign/cwa2023.