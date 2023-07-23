Mental health charity Andy’s Man Club, which was founded in Halifax, has awarded a grant of £2,500 by Maximus Foundation UK, the not-for-profit arm of Maximus.

Founded in Halifax in 2016, Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free peer-to-peer support groups across the UK to help men going through mental health issues.

The Maximus Foundation grant will go towards the running costs of the existing 120 Andy’s Man Club groups, opening new groups, advertising and promotional materials, facilitator training, staffing costs, merchandise, and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation forms part of the Foundation’s latest round of dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide. The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee.

Charis Green, Chair of the Maximus Foundation, said: “We applaud UK charities whose work changes lives through campaigning, fundraising and support. So, we’re delighted to help Andy’s Man Club to continue its amazing work supporting men through their groups.”

Lucas Whitehead, Marketing and Partnerships Champion at Andy’s Man Club, said: “We’re hugely grateful for the support of Maximus Foundation UK. As a purely donation-led charity, generosity and fundraising of this nature is vital in ensuring that we are able to provide support and a platform to speak out to men who need it the most.