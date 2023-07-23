Grant boost for Andy's Man Club to help ensure they can keep supporting those in need
Founded in Halifax in 2016, Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, offering free peer-to-peer support groups across the UK to help men going through mental health issues.
The Maximus Foundation grant will go towards the running costs of the existing 120 Andy’s Man Club groups, opening new groups, advertising and promotional materials, facilitator training, staffing costs, merchandise, and events.
The donation forms part of the Foundation’s latest round of dedicated fundraising to help local charities nationwide. The grant was awarded via a virtual cheque presentation by a Maximus Foundation trustee.
Charis Green, Chair of the Maximus Foundation, said: “We applaud UK charities whose work changes lives through campaigning, fundraising and support. So, we’re delighted to help Andy’s Man Club to continue its amazing work supporting men through their groups.”
Lucas Whitehead, Marketing and Partnerships Champion at Andy’s Man Club, said: “We’re hugely grateful for the support of Maximus Foundation UK. As a purely donation-led charity, generosity and fundraising of this nature is vital in ensuring that we are able to provide support and a platform to speak out to men who need it the most.
“Donations ensure that we are able to pay for the small percentage of our venues that require payment, and also provide refreshments and biscuits every Monday night. Donations have enabled us to expand our staffing team with the addition of new representatives in the north of England, ultimately this will lead to an expansion of our group offering. Thank you Maximus."