Grants in Calderdale of up to £5,000 available for not for profit organisations through the Support and Integration Fund

The Community Foundation for Calderdale (CFFC) has partnered with Calderdale Council to launch the Support and Integration Fund, offering grants between £500 and £5,000 to voluntary, community and faith sector groups to reduce inequalities and welcome newcomers to our community.

Not for profit organisations can apply for funding to welcome refugees and new migrants to Calderdale, especially refugees from Ukraine.

Steve Duncan, CEO of CFFC explained: “We are particularly looking to fund projects that help people learn English and about our culture, connect socially, learn life skills and get help to get into employment.”

People with orange hearts which is the symbol showing that Calderdale is a Valley of Sanctuary and a safe place for refugees.

Coun Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We continue to stand together with Ukrainian communities and to offer a warm Calderdale welcome to all refugees and people across the globe who are seeking a safe place to live.

“Continuing Calderdale’s long tradition of kindness and togetherness, and as part of the Valley of Sanctuary and our priority to reduce inequalities, we are proud to launch the Support and Integration Fund together with the Community Foundation for Calderdale.

"This builds on our strong ongoing partnership.

“Local community and faith groups are giving amazing support to those in need, and we encourage them to apply for a grant to add to the work already being done.”