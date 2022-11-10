Grants of up to £10,000 available for groups within 7.5km of Ovenden Wind Farm
The Community Foundation for Calderdale is inviting not-for-profit organisations to apply for a grant of up to £10,000 for general charitable purposes to groups operating or delivering within a 7.5km radius of Ovenden Wind Farm.
By Tom Scargill
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 11:31am
The Ovenden Moor Wind Farm Fund is being managed by Community Foundation for Calderdale on behalf of Yorkshire Wind Power Ltd.
Steve Duncan, CEO of the Foundation, said: “We welcome collaboration on projects that focus provision on where the need is the greatest to achieve a positive outcome.”
For more details, visit https://cffc.co.uk/ovenden-moor-wind-farm-fund/.