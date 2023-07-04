News you can trust since 1853
Grants of up to £10,000 on offer for community groups in North Halifax

Community groups in North Halifax are being invited to apply for cash grants of up to £10,000.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The Community Foundation for Calderdale has launched the North Halifax Social Activities Fund.

Steve Duncan, CEO of the foundation, said: “We are keen to fund projects that will provide new community activities, such as subsidised access to sports activities or support with homework clubs and extra tuition.

“We are also looking to fund projects tackling safety concerns and give support with mental health and community connections.

Steve DuncanSteve Duncan
For more details visit https://cffc.co.uk/north-halifax-social-activities-fund-2023-24/

