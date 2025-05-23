A team of walkers will take on a 156-mile route visiting more than 20 football grounds to raise money for a motor neurone disease (MND) charity.

The walkers will set off from Ossett United’s ground and call in at clubs around West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Cheshire including Leeds United, Bradford City, Stockport County and FC Halifax Town.

The walk, which will take just over two days from June 6-8, is inspired by former footballers Stephen Darby and Marcus Stewart as they battle MND. Both will be taking part in the journey.

The aim is to raise £30,000 for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, a charity Stephen started with British serviceman Chris Rimmer to support those with MND and fund research into a cure.

Walkers on a previous 'March of the Day' event for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation

Stephen said: “Our previous March Of The Day events have received a huge amount of support. It has brought together people, fans and football clubs and ex-football players and managers who are all supporting the foundation and the MND community.

“This event will continue to raise awareness of MND, as well as raise vital funds for grants and research. The response has been incredible and it’s sure to be a very special weekend for everyone taking part.

“The support and generosity from everyone involved is overwhelming. The support means the world to the foundation.

“When those who are diagnosed with MND see people showing their support through events like this one, it gives us the strength to keep fighting daily.

“Together we can make a positive impact on MND and hopefully one day we will see a cure for this disease.”

A number of other former professional footballers will be taking part, as well as current and former Altrincham FC players. The club has been a big supporter of the foundation, having lost former players Mark Maddox and George Melling to MND.

The core team will be joined by more than 200 other walkers along the journey.

The event will be supported by main sponsor, All Things Fire and Security Ltd, and transport sponsor, DSOC, as well as 22 companies who have signed up as stage sponsors.

To donate to the core walking group’s fundraising efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/footballvsmnd-corewalkers-grassroots