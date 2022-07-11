Great Get Together: Photos from a fantastic day in Sowerby Bridge

The event kicked off with the Burner 10k Run, followed by music, games, entertainment, a wide range of stalls, sporting activities and a fun run.

The free event was one of many held across the country since 2017 inspired by the Jo Cox Foundation's aim of bringing communities together.

The Great Get Together in Crow Wood Park's committee consists of Blue Bird Care, Bolton Brow Primary Academy PFA, Friends of Crow Wood Park, Memory Lane Cafe and Sowerby Bridge Tesco. With help from many other local groups and volunteers, they work throughout the year to create a fun, inexpensive family day out.

Calderdale Council and the Staying Well Community Fund provided funds to help meet the costs of the day.

