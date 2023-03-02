Build-to-rent providers Placefirst will build the homes – a mix of one and two bedroom apartments – on the site of the former multi-storey car park at Cow Green.

Placefirst say the nine-storey building, designed by JM Architects, takes inspiration from the town’s rich heritage and will link in with the council’s wider Cow Green highway improvements.

Despite some misgivings about heritage concerns from conservation officers, on balance the benefits outweigh any misgivings, say planners.

An artist’s impression of how the completed Placefirst apartments at Cow Green Halifax, might look when completed

Similarly, removal of some planning requirements could be justified because the scheme is 100 per cent build-to-rent, homes which are needed, says their report.

The amount of money the council will get for the land – £300,000 – is considered reasonable for the size and location of the land, they said.

Money from this is ring-fenced for affordable housing provision delivery elsewhere in Calderdale, says the report.

Calderdale Council’s ruling Cabinet previously approved disposal of the land for housing.

Looking back: A view of the old Cow Green multi-storey car park in 2009

The site is currently an open air car park and for decades was a five-level multi-storey car park before it was demolished in February 2016.

Although an independent valuer doubted the viability of the scheme, the build-to-rent project is different to a market housing scheme, relying on a longer-term model to profit, said the report.

Objections to the proposal included concerns about disruption during development, including noise and debris, privacy of a neighbouring apartment, traffic congestion, potential for anti-social behaviour, and an assertion the site would be better for shops and businesses than housing.

In terms of anti-social behaviour planners believe the introduction of new residents will promote more natural surveillance of the area, and conditions, including about air quality, during construction will manage the development process.

Going, going, gone: The old Cow Green multi-storey car park on the edge of Halifax town centre was demolished in 2016

Placefirst has worked with West Yorkshire Combined Authority on the delivery of the scheme and says the project will be “sustainable”.

A “fabric first” approach taken to maximise the thermal performance of the building in addition to renewable and efficient technologies including photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery and waste water heat recovery will improve the building’s energy performance certificate rating it should also allow lower bills for residents, says Placefirst.

Work is expected to start in mid-2023 and would be completed by 2025.

