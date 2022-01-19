Green light for Todmorden's £17.5million funding

Todmorden is set to receive the full amount of funding. Picture: Patrick Pearce

The news comes after months of hard work to revise the plan to meet the funding available and to satisfy the need for a coherent, strategic project portfolio for the town.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: “I’m delighted to confirm that the official £17.5m Grant Offer letter for the Todmorden Town Deal has been received from the DLUHC.

"The full funding won’t be released until the business cases have been developed, but this is a great way to start off 2022. It’s a key milestone for the Town Deal and an important step in building a foundation to deliver opportunities for all.” Craig Whittaker MP, Calder Valley and Todmorden Town Deal Board member added: “I am incredibly thrilled that the Todmorden Town Board have progressed the secured £17.5 million to the next level for the community and people of Todmorden.

“This is the biggest investment in the Town of Todmorden in a generation.

“I know that this money will go a long way towards levelling-up the whole of Todmorden, and I am proud to work with the other members of the Town Board to ensure that this money is spent on various exciting projects across the community to the great benefit of all local residents.”

Following confirmation of the £17.5M investment, each project now has to develop full business cases fleshing out details of exactly how the money will be spent and the specific benefits and impacts for the town, residents and visitors that will be achieved, and, most importantly, how further funding and match monies may be drawn into the town, to ensure sustainability and growth now and in the future.