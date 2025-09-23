Green light given for Grade II listed signal box in Hebden Bridge to get new lease of life as holiday accommodation

Hebden Bridge Signal Box

The grade II listed signal box in Hebden Bridge is to have a new lease of life under community control after being empty and unloved for the past eight years.

Calder Valley Community Land Trust, the member-led local charity which has been negotiating the signal box’s future with Network Rail since its closure in 2018, has confirmed that the final legal agreements have now been signed.

The Community Land Trust will now be able to progress with its ambitious plans to convert the first floor of the building into a heritage centre, with the ground floor turned into quirky holiday accommodation.

The Trust will also be able to finally access heritage grants, awarded several years ago and since then awaiting completion of the leasehold transfer of the signal box from Network Rail.

Hebden Bridge signal box has been a familiar sight in the town for more than 125 years and is of considerable historical importance.

Originally constructed by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway company in 1884, the signal box still possesses the original signal lever frame. It was decommissioned in 2017 when the signalling on the Calder Valley line was modernised and, before the intervention of the Community Land Trust, was at risk of being boarded up permanently.

Under the Trust’s proposals the original signal levers will be employed again, this time for a computer-based simulation to enable visitors to safely ‘signal’ virtual trains through Hebden Bridge station.

Karin Lowson, Trustee of Calder Valley Community Land Trust who has been leading the project, said: “It’s been a very slow and sometimes painful journey over recent years to ensure that the signal box is saved for the community, but we’re delighted to have finally got there.

"There’s been very strong community support to ensure that this important building isn’t allowed to rot away. We’re grateful to all those who have kept faith in the project despite all the delays we’ve encountered. But now it’s definitely a green light for go.”

Calder Valley Community Land Trust is a charitable community interest company established in 2014, which is the custodian of the heritage Fielden Hall community centre in Todmorden. The Trust also has a strong track record in building and restoring energy efficient social housing locally, which it rents to those in housing need.

The Trust will shortly be announcing a first ‘open day’ for those interested in seeing the signal box in its current decommissioned state. Other events will follow, and a grand opening of the box after building work and renovation is scheduled for 2026.

When completed the box will include overnight holiday accommodation for two adults, which the Trust says should appeal both to railway enthusiasts and those wanting to visit the attractive South Pennines tourist destination of Hebden Bridge.