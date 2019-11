A community clean-up at Blackshaw Beck on the border of Shelf and Northowram has been hailed a success.

Volunteers dragged all sorts of rubbish out of the beck and cleared more from the undergrowth when they got together on Saturday morning.

Green space clean up at Blackshaw Beck

Partners involved in the clean-up were Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Bradford South Police, Incommunities, local volunteers and Bradford Council Parks and Neighbourhood services.