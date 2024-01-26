Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several groups in the recently re-opened centre have been awarded grants supporting and encouraging physical activity in the local community.

Lucinda Atkinson, from Cindy’s Stompers, described the award as “truly great”.

She said: “With this grant we will be able to bring our line dancing classes to the widest range of local people possible, at a genuinely affordable cost.”

Karate at Foundry Street

Frank Page, who runs the Table Tennis Club on Sunday evenings, was also delighted to receive a grant for £1,000.

“This will allow us to buy the new tables and equipment we need to make our club accessible to all ages, abilities and backgrounds,” he said.

Sheila Eastwood, a trustee who helps run the Foundry Street Centre along with a group of dedicated volunteers, said: “Our centre is an invaluable community resource and these grants will help to get groups quickly established and become an integral part of the movement towards a healthier, happier Sowerby Bridge community.”

Chi Chi Dance’s representative, Karen Graham, of Lead the Way (part of Cloverleaf Advocacy), said: “We’re thrilled to have received this funding which will help us deliver our sessions to people with learning disabilities.

Having a game of table tennis

"Chi Chi combines easy-to-master dance routines and songs from well-known musicals and is a great way to get and stay fit while having fun.

"You don’t need any previous experience to take part and can attend any or all of our sessions. Carers are welcome too.

"After burning off all that energy, there’s also the opportunity to refuel and chat at our coffee mornings.”

More grants like these are still available according to Active Calderdale’s Emma Carter, who said: “There are further funds available to help support and encourage people to be more active.

Playing table tennis at the community centre

"We are working in priority areas across Calderdale to improve and increase opportunities for physical activity at community venues such as Foundry Street and public places such as parks - to find out more, contact [email protected].”

Amongst other exciting things planned for the community centre, local residents can take part in clubs for boxing, yoga, karate, over 50s table tennis, line dancing, drama, baby exercise, pre and post-natal exercise, toddler football, academy football and even baking.