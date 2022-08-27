Guide Dogs issues appeal for volunteers in Halifax and Elland help guide people with sight loss

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guide Dogs’ My Sighted Guide (MSG) service enables people living with a vision impairment to do more of the things they love and explore new opportunities with a fully trained sighted guide. By partnering up with a My Sighted Guide volunteer, they can get out and about and enjoy life’s pleasures with someone who shares their interests; it could be a simple walk in the park, a shopping trip, going to a football match or a visit to an art gallery.

Volunteers will help someone with a vision impairment, who they’ll be carefully matched with. Volunteers will undergo training and learn to safely guide someone with sight loss, navigating environments and building self-confidence – all while helping them to build self-confidence, increase social interaction and promote independence.

Partnerships are carefully matched and the service helps people with sight loss build their confidence and do the things they enjoy.

Lewis and Andrew crossing the road at a zebra crossing

Volunteers must be able to give, on average, a few hours a week, and be aged 18 years old or over. This role also requires that you have an Enhanced Disclosure.

Andrew became a volunteer Sighted Guide in 2019 when he was partnered with Lewis. He said: “If you like meeting people and have a good ear to other’s conversations and experiences, being a Sighted Guide will widen your perspective and outlook on life.

“It will undoubtably open your mind to the challenges that a visually impaired person has to deal with on a day-to-day basis and how, in a small way, you can help. I’ve found it entirely enjoyable.”

MSG Volunteer Experience Manager Dave Ripley said: “This is a really rewarding person-centred role. All it requires is a bit of time, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, patience and flexibility, and the willingness to undertake your role safely and effectively.

“We’ll help you to be matched with a suitable partner based on common interests, personality and location, and we offer training and ongoing support.”