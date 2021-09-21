Gun salute for 'wonderful' Halifax man who had a passion for shooting

Richard Sutcliffe

Members of Flying Black 9, based near Ogden Water, raised their rifles to mark the death of Richard Sutcliffe, who died suddenly at his home in Bradshaw.

Mr Sutcliffe, who had recently celebrated his 80th birthday with a party at Berties in Elland, used to run Sutcliffe Pallets in Holmfield.

Born in Halifax in 1941, he worked at his family’s dairy and pig farm before starting his successful wood pallet recycling and manufacturing business.

Member of Mr Sutcliffe's club carry out a gun salute

He was married to Diane for 56 years and the couple had three sons - Jason, Edward and Benjamin - and seven grandchildren.

Shooting was his passion and he was well-known in shooting circles. He had his first gun at 12 and had won many clay pigeon shooting trophies.

He also enjoyed golf and had been a member of West End Golf Club and Queensbury Golf Club, where he had been Rabbits Captain. A flag was flown at half-mast there in his memory.

His family said: “He was a wonderful, loving husband, father and grandfather. There will be a big void in all our lives now he has gone.

“We have been overwhelmed by the kindness of people and their condolences, messages of sympathy and beautiful flowers we have received.

“He will be missed by many. He always had a great charm of kindness to other people and could make people smile and feel at ease very easily.