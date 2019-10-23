Halifax Agricultural Show will be held next year, say organisers despite fundraising bid

The show will go on! Organisers of the Halifax Agricultural Show say the event will be held next year, despite launching a fundraising campaign to generate £25,000.

Due to horrendous weather on the day of this year’s show, visitor numbers were down by 75 per cent, which organisers say leaves them with a huge hole in their reserves.The show is held annually at Savile Park and is organised by a small team of unpaid volunteers. It features farm and domestic animals, local produce, flowers, fruit and vegetables, crafts, demonstrations and entertainment such as showjumping and vintage vehicles.The show’s website says the event will be held on Saturday, August 8.Halifax Agricultural Society chair Jeff Gill said: “The Halifax Agricultural Society is run on a not for profit basis and its officers, committee and many willing helpers all work voluntarily.

“Its only income is derived from its membership subscriptions and the profits from the annual show.

“The show committee is happy to say that whatever happens, there will be a show in August 2020.

“However, because of the most appalling weather conditions for this year’s show, there was only one third of the normal attendance, thus gate receipts were down by many thousands of pounds and the result was a loss being recorded in the accounts. “The committee consider that the Halifax Show is a community show, it has something for everyone and is for the whole community and not just agricultural.

“With that in mind we decided to raise awareness with the Just Giving appeal currently on Facebook.

“It gives the general public and hopefully all those who value the show as an important part of Halifax’s calendar the chance to donate as little or as much as they can to the Halifax Agricultural Society to enable it to have confidence to organise shows beyond 2020.

“The giving is completely voluntary and no one is under any pressure to donate but by giving the public chance to do so, through Facebook and Just Giving, the committee feel we are embracing the community spirit of the town of Halifax and even beyond.” To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/halifax-show.