Halifax all set for Piece Hall birthday celebrations and Chow Down food festival treats

All sorts of tasty treats will be on offer when Chow Down Food and Drink Festival returns to The Piece Hall on Friday.

Some of the North’s finest independent food and drink traders will be in town for the event, which runs until Sunday.

The delicacies for sale will range from Malaysian to Italian, bao buns to meatballs and poutine to pancakes.

There will also be a series of DJ sets and storytelling and play for children.

Admission is £3 and allows entry for all three days of the event. Under 14s can go in for free. The rest of The Piece Hall will be open for free as usual.

The festival is on from 11am to 10pm on Thursday and Friday and 11am to 8pm on Sunday.

The Piece Hall is also gearing up for its huge second anniversary and Yorkshire Day celebrations on Thursday, August 1.

The courtyard will be transformed into a huge street party with crafts, games, face painting, tasty treats and more.

Visitors will be able to enjoy performances from the Backchat Brass Band and the Tohr Paniabian Di Bhangra-Dancers.

And the festivities will continue on Sunday, August 4 when a street festival will see a variety of entertainers putting on shows.

There will be street theatre, slapstick, circus skills, music and dance from a host of artists including minstrels the Dr Butler’s Hatstand Medicine Band, clown Maynard Flip Flap and juggler Dulce Duca.