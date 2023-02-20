Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will stage pickets across the county.

Workers across the ambulance service voted to strike over the Government’s imposed four per cent pay award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Jones, paramedic and GMB union representative, said: “We’re just trying to protect the NHS and look after our public. They’ve always been here for us throughout Covid and we’re just asking people to back us now with this.

Picket line at Halifax Ambulance Station

"We’ve got staff in food banks which is disgraceful, we haven’t had pay rises for years and we’re just saying enough is enough.

"It’s not fair just leaving our patients for hours but we need ambulances sent every day so we’re making this stand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency.

The NHS advice is:

Call 999 If you are seriously ill or injured, or your life is in danger

For all other healthcare needs, contact the 111 helpline, your local GP or pharmacy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attend appointments as planned. The NHS has said it will contact anyone whose appointment has to be rescheduled due to the strike

Speaking ahead of strikes earlier this month, Nick Smith, Executive Director of Operations at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are asking the public to use our services wisely, but particularly our emergency ambulance service. We will be here for those who really need us, but you should only call 999 when someone is in a life-threatening or very serious condition as we prioritise our responses.

“Ambulances will still be able to respond during the strike, but this will only be where there is an immediate risk to life. Less serious calls may not receive a response or a significantly delayed response for the duration of the strike action and some patients might be asked to make their own way to hospital, where it is safe for them to so.

“Patients waiting for an ambulance should only call back if their symptoms worsen or to cancel an ambulance if alternative transport has been arranged, so that our lines are available to take new emergency calls.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad