Halifax and Brighouse solicitors Wilkinson Woodward get covered in paint raising money for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice

A team of 12 from a Calderdale solicitors firm returned covered in paint when they took part in a fundraising event for a children’s hospice.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The volunteers from Wilkinson Woodward, which has branches in Halifax, Brighouse and Huddersfield, were doused in all the colours of the rainbow when they took part in this year’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Colour Run.

The 5k course took place at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield on Saturday (May 20) and saw the Wilkinson Woodward team raise an impressive £1,284 for the hospice.

Grace Smith from the firm said: “We would like to thank all the team members and their children who participated in the Colour Run, as well as everyone who donated money for this great cause.

The team from Wilkinson Woodward taking part in the Colour RunThe team from Wilkinson Woodward taking part in the Colour Run
The team from Wilkinson Woodward taking part in the Colour Run
"We are happy to say that the money we raised will help Forget Me Not in its efforts to support children with life-shortening conditions, their families, and families living with the loss of their child across West Yorkshire.”

Related topics:CalderdaleBrighouseHalifaxHuddersfieldWest Yorkshire