The volunteers from Wilkinson Woodward, which has branches in Halifax, Brighouse and Huddersfield, were doused in all the colours of the rainbow when they took part in this year’s Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Colour Run.

The 5k course took place at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield on Saturday (May 20) and saw the Wilkinson Woodward team raise an impressive £1,284 for the hospice.

Grace Smith from the firm said: “We would like to thank all the team members and their children who participated in the Colour Run, as well as everyone who donated money for this great cause.

The team from Wilkinson Woodward taking part in the Colour Run