Halifax and Calder Valley MPs share tributes to Sir David Amess and views on their safety

A photo of Sir David Amess at a special church service held in his memory. (Getty Images)

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said he was “shocked and saddened” on hearing of the death of Sir David Amess on Friday.

“Truly shocking and devastating news about the murder of a fabulous, kind and decent man,” he said.

"What a brilliant colleague he was. Deepest condolences to his family.”

MP for Halifax Holly Lynch said: “The tragic events of Friday have shocked us all. Sir David Amess was a decent, lovely man and a dedicated Parliamentarian. He will be an insurmountable loss to Parliament.

“My thoughts are with his wife, children, staff and all who loved him - as well as the emergency service workers who tried to save him and keep others safe at the scene.”

Both were in Parliament yesterday at a session dedicated to paying tribute to the popular MP.

Mr Amess’ death comes five years after MP Jo Cox was killed in her constituency of Batley and Spen, and again raises concerns over security for MPs.

Mr Whittaker said: “Security arrangements are currently being reviewed on a national basis. This is always going to be a challenge and balance in terms of protecting MPs and their staff and meeting with members of the public.

“This act of terrorism should not stop us from conducting our day-to-day business, however we do need to be mindful of our surroundings.”