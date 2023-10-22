News you can trust since 1853
A series of events by the Halifax and District Crown Green Bowling League has raised £11,500 for Andy’s Man Club.
By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Mark Holden with a certificate from Andy's Man ClubMark Holden with a certificate from Andy's Man Club
The league secretary Mark Holden has been a driving force behind the fundraising efforts, helping to organise auctions, car boot sales, competitions, sponsored bowls games, bike rides, a sponsored walk and many donations from individuals throughout this year.

An event was held at Rastrick Bowling Club recently to celebrate the total raised, while Mark was given a certificate by the charity as a thank you.

Andy's Man Club was founded after the suicide of Andy Roberts, a 23-year-old father from Halifax.

