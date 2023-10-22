A series of events by the Halifax and District Crown Green Bowling League has raised £11,500 for Andy’s Man Club.

Mark Holden with a certificate from Andy's Man Club

The league secretary Mark Holden has been a driving force behind the fundraising efforts, helping to organise auctions, car boot sales, competitions, sponsored bowls games, bike rides, a sponsored walk and many donations from individuals throughout this year.

An event was held at Rastrick Bowling Club recently to celebrate the total raised, while Mark was given a certificate by the charity as a thank you.