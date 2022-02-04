Halifax and Elland businesses give bra boost to sanctuary-seekers

The team from Anon Lingerie, in Elland, collected bras, underwear, sanitary products, toiletries and children’s shoes donated by their customers and then ran a bra-fitting for around 50 women and girls, as well as shoe-fitting for around 35 children.

Lucy’s Little Bakehouse, of Halifax, provided fresh-baked flapjacks and Toiletries Amnesty donated high-quality makeup kits.

One woman said: “Makeup and bras are a part of everyday life for women, you don’t feel ready to go out in the world without them. But no one remembers to help us with these things. It makes me feel so emotional today - I can feel like a woman again.”

The team from Anon Lingerie

Amber Ray from St Augustine’s Centre said: "With the harsh Nationality & Borders Bill looming, it's more important than ever to show compassion and kindness to people seeking sanctuary.

"We are seeing more and more people undertaking harrowing journeys as the availability of safe routes narrows.

"When businesses like Anon and Lucy's Little Bakehouse get involved, we can really make an impact together!

"Simple acts can make a big difference, too. Please consider volunteering or donating to St. Augustine's Centre, and join Calderdale Valley of Sanctuary to ensure Calderdale remains a welcoming valley."