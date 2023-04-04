The gallery, owned by Simon Curran, is aiming for the monthly events, which will see a variety of both local and national artists having their work exhibited for two weeks, to bring more contemporary art to the region.

And Steve, an award-winning tattoo artist who owns the Halifax Tattoo Collective in the town, is looking forward to kick-starting the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “For me, as a small, independent artist, to be exhibited at Totally Biblical is just a fantastic opportunity to be able to showcase my work to a much wider audience and just make people a lot more aware of what I can do.

Halifax artist Steve Wade, will be showcasing his work at Redbrick Mill in Batley

“I have amassed quite a large following on social media, on TikTok and Instagram, and that’s been fantastic but being able to showcase my art live is just a different way of being able to show my art.

“I can show it to a live audience for people to actually come round and see them, rather than just images and videos online.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve, 49, started painting portraits when his tattoo studio had to temporarily close down due to Covid in 2020.

“It was just to try and keep a bit of income coming in,” he revealed. “But they absolutely took off. It was crazy and they have gone out all over the world. It’s been really good. I have sold to Canada, America and as far as New Zealand and Australia, and gone all over Europe.

Halifax artist, Steve Wade

“They are relatively affordable, original paintings and I have created techniques that make it a little bit more unique than your average kind of canvas paintings. I paint on a wood board and epoxy resin coat them just to give them a shiny finish and it makes it a little bit different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I specialise in icons, whether they are from film or rap artists, rock stars and pop stars, but I don’t just do famous people. I do commissions for loved ones, missed ones, friends and family.”

Steve is the first of numerous artists whose work will be exhibited at the gallery, based within the famous interior design store on Bradford Road in Batley.

Other local artists involved in upcoming events include Toni Thornton, from Featherstone, and Janine Burrows, who is based in Mirfield and has recently had a showcase at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Steve Wade's artwork

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well known national artists who will be having their work shown include Heath Kane, Bonnie and Clyde, Maria Rivans and Ben Allen.

Simon, who has been based within Redbrick Mill since 2012 when he used to sell furniture, has run the gallery for the last three years and is excited about being able “to support” both local and national artists at these events.

He said: “It is about getting as many people down as possible and seeing something cool and interesting, and seeing these wonderful artists’ work.

“It is very much a selling show. Steve sells a lot of work online but he is not represented in a gallery and this will be his first show. We want it to be as successful as it can be for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an ongoing programme, we are planning to have one every month and it is open to artist groups, publishers and individual artists - so if there was an artist in Dewsbury that wanted to approach us they could do.”