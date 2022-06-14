Halifax athlete finally set to compete in World Sprint Triathlon Championships

Andrew Sparkes qualified for the event nearly four years ago but it has been cancelled twice due to Covid restrictions.

Andrew has also broken his collarbone, had a one inch gallstone and gall bladder removed, and returned to training each time.

He will be racing for the GB team in the 55-59 age group category at the finals in Montreal on June 25.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Sparkes

Andrew, who grew up in Halifax and attended Heath Grammar School, is a British Triathlon Level 2.1 Diploma coach, and coaches at Bicester Tri Club.

He said: "We have a full strength team of 234 athletes in the sprint race in all age groups and many are also on the mixed relay which was a popular viewer sport at the Olympics.

"Afterwards I will have a world ranking in the top 84 in my age group, which will be exciting to achieve.

"There 84 athletes in my race, with 20 in the GB age group team, which is a full-strength squad. Other nations are Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Ireland, Mexico, Poland and USA.