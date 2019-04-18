Halifax audience enjoys 'the time of their life' at Dirty Dancing opening night

Thousands flocked to the Victoria Theatre in Halifax last night as the Dirty Dancing stage show burst into town.

The show, which has been seen by millions across the world on its journey to Calderdale, is closely based on the iconic 1987 movie and has received red-hot reviews the world over.

Starring crowd-favourite Michael O'Reilly as Johnny and Kira Malou as the irrepressible Baby, an adoring audience enjoyed an 'uplifting' evening, every famous scene met with rapturous applause, standing ovations and more than a little dancing.

The show was the first of a run of four-day, six-show run at the Theatre.

