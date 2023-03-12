Halifax author launches new Calderdale-based book at Bookshop and Book Bindery

The event, which was held at 2pm on Saturday, March 4, was well-attended. Guests enjoyed a glass of wine whilst listening to a brief talk from Anne, followed by readings from “Into the Light”.

There was then an opportunity to ask questions about the novels and their local settings, purchase both “Into the Light” and its predecessor,”A Shadow Walking” and have the books signed by the author.

The event was coordinated by Kathryn Loftus, President of the Halifax and Huddersfield Speakers' Club, and hosted by Stephen Conway himself.

Anne Todd and Stephen Conway

Mr Conway said: “It was an excellent afternoon.”

“We'd like this to be the first of many events celebrating northern art and literature and would welcome enquiries from anyone looking for a suitable venue from which to launch their work.”

