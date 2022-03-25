Halifax baker makes incredible cake for Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur's celebrations in Brighouse

Chloe Maguire, from Ovenden-based Spruce and Olives - was asked to make the masterpiece for Harpreet's viewing party at Jeremy's at the Boat House in Brighouse.

The bust of Lord Alan Sugar and winner of the show Harpreet were a centrepiece for the celebrations.

Chloe, a mum-of-three, used to be a hairdresser and started making cakes during lockdown.

The amazing cake by Spruce and Olives

She started sculpting cakes last year. She is self-taught and all her cakes are made using her own recipes.

For more information about Chloe's cake business, visit https://www.facebook.com/CakesbyspruceandOlives