“Live At Stoller Hall” features 10 tracks recorded at the special one-off show at the Manchester venue last November, in association with Piccadilly Records, where the Halifax band performed with full orchestral backing from The Northern Session Collective.

Drawing heavily on their most recent album, “Tableau”, which was released in October on Heavenly Recordings, the album also features tracks from their debut album, “Silver Dollar Moment”, and the follow-up, “Disco Volador”.

The band said: “When we first started planting the seeds for Tableau, we never could have imagined its album release show taking place at Manchester's beautiful Stoller Hall, accompanied by eight strings players, and to a room full of our most loved ones and other kind listeners, intent on consuming Tableau with the same attentiveness of which it was performed.

The Orielles at The Grayston Unity, Halifax

"Even more ridiculous is the idea that songs such as Sunflower Seeds from SDM, and Bobbi's Second World from DV, could have been reworked into melancholic string magic back in the days when they were written - but having the chance to perform it all together that night felt like a milestone moment for us.

"Not only did it fulfil a life goal of ours (one which we hope to relive again and again in the future), but it bookmarked the end of a fairly gruelling period of adapting Tableau into its first live incarnation, a difficult set of tracks to do full live justice to due to the improvisational and experimental processes of recording it.

"We'd like to share some songs from that night, with those of you who couldn't make it to the show, and we hope that you hear it with the freshness of listening to Tableau for the first time, as did most people that night.

"The extended live version is paired with beautiful artwork from Ben Thompson featuring handycam stills he took on the night, that really capture the dreamlike quality of performing on that stage, and additional mixdown by Joel Anthony Patchett, whose presence in the audience that night made us feel at ease.”