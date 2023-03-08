News you can trust since 1853
Halifax bank crash: Cash machines reopen but town centre branch of The Halifax STILL SHUT two weeks after man dies in accident

The cash machines at a Halifax town centre bank hit by a car last month have reopened – but the bank itself is still closed.

By Sarah Fitton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The driver of a grey Audi Q3 – a 72-year-old man – died after his car crashed into The Halifax on Market Street, at the top of The Woolshops, two weeks ago – on Wednesday, February 22.

The bank has been shut ever since, with customers being told their nearest open branches are in Huddersfield, Brighouse or Bradford.

The cash machines outside had been taped off but are now available to use.

The cash machines at The Halifax are now open but the branch is still closed
A notice appeared outside the bank last week saying the building has suffered structural damage and will be closed “until further notice”.

The notice also says: “Unfortunately, Lloyds do not have our systems as we are separate banks so will not be able to carry out your transactions.

"Sorry for any inconvenience.”

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1342 of February 22.

