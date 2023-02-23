The crash happened last night

As reported by the Courier, police closed Market Street after a grey Audi Q3 hit The Halifax at the top of The Woolshops at around 5.50pm yesterday.

Police have today (Thursday) confirmed the driver of the car – a 72-year-old man – was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries into the collision are ongoing but early indications suggest the vehicle rolled into the building.

Police tape around the bank this morning (Thursday)

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

"The log reference is 1342 of February 22.”

There is still police tape around the The Halifax on Market Street, including the cash machines, after the accident and the bank is shut.