Police tape remains around the bank on Market Street, at the top of The Woolshops.

There is also red and white tape stopping people from using the branch’s cash machines.

A spokesperson for the bank told the Courier last week the branch would be open “as soon as possible, once it is safe to do so”.

As reported by the Courier, police closed Market Street on Wednesday evening after a grey Audi Q3 hit The Halifax at around 5.50pm.

The driver of the car – a 72-year-old man – was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

