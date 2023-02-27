News you can trust since 1853
Halifax bank: Halifax town centre branch still shut after man's death

Halifax town centre’s branch of The Halifax is still closed after a man died last week.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Police tape remains around the bank on Market Street, at the top of The Woolshops.

There is also red and white tape stopping people from using the branch’s cash machines.

A spokesperson for the bank told the Courier last week the branch would be open “as soon as possible, once it is safe to do so”.

The branch of The Halifax in Halifax town centre is still closed
As reported by the Courier, police closed Market Street on Wednesday evening after a grey Audi Q3 hit The Halifax at around 5.50pm.

The driver of the car – a 72-year-old man – was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log reference 1342 of February 22.

