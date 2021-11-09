Halifax-based dance group Cindy’s Silver Stompers bring some smiles to the Piece Hall

Over 40 members of the group were there to take part in dance teaching and encouraging the public to join in.

Whilst “Jerusalema” was the focus routine, dances from diverse cultures – Irish, Caribbean, German, Spanish - were included with a special tribute to Dhivali in the form of an Asian-based routine.

During a welcome break for the Stompers, Gosia Gwiazda (of “Salsa Geeks”) maintained the high energy and momentum of the occasion by leading tuition of a different dance in the form of the pulsating Cuban rhythm of salsa.

The Stompers danced a further session demonstrating yet more of their routines and reaching out to everyone present to join in the fun.

CEO of the Piece Hall, Nicky Chance Thompson DL said: “It was such a pleasure to host The Silver Stompers in the courtyard last weekend.

“It was joyful watching the dancers strutting their stuff with such delight and pulling in members of the public to join in the fun.

“A real energy boost on a bright, crisp autumn Sunday.”

Monies collected will be donated to Overgate Hospice.