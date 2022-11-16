Halifax book launch to celebrate the life and art of legendary poet and provocateur Jeff Nuttall

Jeff Nuttall at Bradford Festival in Lister Park 1970

The book ‘Anything But Dull – The Life and Art of Jeff Nuttall’ by James Charnley – describes and celebrates what made Jeff such a pivotal, provocative and important cultural figure.

It is based on over 80 interviews and meticulous archive research and explores Nuttall’s life - from childhood traumas to revolutionary acts.

Anything But Dull will be launched on Thursday 24 November, 6.30pm at Artworks in Halifax.

The cover of the book

Members of the public are invited to attend to learn more about Nuttall, see his artwork and watch a video projection featuring his television and film appearances. Signed copies of the book will be available to purchase at a discount.

During his lifetime (1933 -2004) Jeff Nuttall’s creative genius found expression in radical, insurrectionary artforms while his flamboyant lifestyle was legendary. Nuttall left a trail of anecdotes wherever he went in his pursuit of total freedom of expression, a pursuit in which nothing was forbidden, except to be dull.

Jeff felt an affinity with the rugged Pennine landscape around Halifax, Hebden and Todmorden and would constantly return to it in his poems, writing and paintings. He lived and worked in Todmorden during the 1980s and it was here he painted work for his London exhibitions at Angela Flowers Gallery and his various exhibitions at the Dean Clough gallery in 1990s.

Director of Artworks where the book launch will be held, John Ross, said: “Jeff was a former Calderdale resident and a regular in the pubs and poetry readings at Hebden Bridge so it only feels right that the book to celebrate his life and art is launched here at Artworks in Halifax.

James and I both count ourselves lucky to be able to call Jeff a friend. As well as being a poet and performer, he was also an artist, musician, teacher and actor – but above all else he was a provocateur. I look forward to recounting tales of his various escapades alongside others that knew him well at the book launch.”